Mr. Lester Slater

STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Lester Slater, age 70, died Tuesday at his residence. The Johnson County native lived in Bulloch County for many years. He was a National Guard veteran, and was a retired truck driver.
Surviving are his wife, Lillian Slater of Statesboro; a daughter, Hope Slater of Swainsboro; a step-daughter, Rebecca Beecher of Rockledge, Florida; three step-sons, Scotty Allen Crowe of Macon, Randy Eugene Crowe of Stilson, and Jessie Corbin Crowe of Denmark; a brother, Wayne Slater of Stillmore, three sisters, Sarah Moseley of Stillmore, Kathy Beecher of Oak Park, and Gloria Beckworth of Swainsboro; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Slater will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, with Rev. Roy Jarriel officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 6, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald on July 8, 2019
