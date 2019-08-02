STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Letha Mae James, age 58, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was a native of Bulloch County, a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and a graduate of Statesboro High School.
She is survived by a son, Chad O'Brien James, Martinez, Ga.; two aunts, Lillie Mae Raymond, who Letha was reared by; and Sarah McNair, both of Statesboro; seven sisters, Elizabeth "Liz" James, Statesboro; Pauline Polk, Register; and Pearl Williams, Florida; also, Pearlie Smith, Lorraine Raymond and Glenese Raymond, all of Statesboro; and Smithere Raymond, Aiken, S.C.; five brothers, Donald (Vickie) Sawyer and David (Michelle) Sawyer, both of Statesboro; and also, Bobby Allen and Danny Raymond, both of Statesboro; and Terry McNair, Macon, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Ms. James will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church with the pastor, the Rev. Daniel C. Woodson, eulogist, and Minister Barbara Lyons, presiding. Burial will be private.
Public viewing will be on Friday, August 2, 2019, from noon until 8 p.m. There will be no formal wake.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 2, 2019
