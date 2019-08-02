Ms. Letha Mae James (1960 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Ms. Letha was an absolute joy to know. I have many great..."
    - Hannah
Service Information
James R. Barnes Mortuary - Statesboro
30 James Street
Statesboro, GA
30458
(912)-764-9742
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Letha Mae James, age 58, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was a native of Bulloch County, a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and a graduate of Statesboro High School.
She is survived by a son, Chad O'Brien James, Martinez, Ga.; two aunts, Lillie Mae Raymond, who Letha was reared by; and Sarah McNair, both of Statesboro; seven sisters, Elizabeth "Liz" James, Statesboro; Pauline Polk, Register; and Pearl Williams, Florida; also, Pearlie Smith, Lorraine Raymond and Glenese Raymond, all of Statesboro; and Smithere Raymond, Aiken, S.C.; five brothers, Donald (Vickie) Sawyer and David (Michelle) Sawyer, both of Statesboro; and also, Bobby Allen and Danny Raymond, both of Statesboro; and Terry McNair, Macon, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Ms. James will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church with the pastor, the Rev. Daniel C. Woodson, eulogist, and Minister Barbara Lyons, presiding. Burial will be private.
Public viewing will be on Friday, August 2, 2019, from noon until 8 p.m. There will be no formal wake.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 2, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.