STATESBORO, Ga. - Mrs. Letha Sue Johnson Spivey, age 93, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility.

The Garfield, Ga., native graduated from Garfield High School and attended and graduated from Sallee Academy of Beauty Culture in December 1944. Living most of her life in Bulloch County, she was a homemaker whose love of cooking, gardening and sewing created a warm and loving environment for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elder Virgil Spivey; and her siblings, Bernon Johnson, Carl Johnson, John T. Johnson, Pike Johnson, Bennie Hendley and Lewis Johnson.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and Pat Byrnes of Savannah and Janiece and Frank Pearson of Statesboro; a son, Tommy Spivey of Garfield; four grandchildren, Tony (Diana) Pearson of Jackson, Ga.; Royce Pearson of Statesboro; Patrick Byrnes of Savannah, Ga.; and Christopher Byrnes of Macon, Ga.; and two great-grandchildren, Ezra Pearson and Lucy Pearson.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Lauren Byrd officiating.

Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Lewis Spivey, Bill Jones, Shane Brannen, Dr. Glen Dasher, Jeffrey Anderson and Steven Hendley.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to High Hope, 213 Simmons Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, May 4, 2019

