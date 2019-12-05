Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Levon Starling Jones. View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Levon Starling Jones, age 67, passed into rest Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the Augusta University Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Rufus R.J. and Mina Mae Rawls Jones.

Mr. Jones attended the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia, and was a 1973 graduate of Statesboro High. He was a retired employee of the Bulloch County Board of Education, where he worked as an environmental technician at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School.

Levon Starling Jones was a faithful and dedicated member of the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, where he served on the board of deacons, as a member of the gospel choir and church treasurer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Levon Starling Jones Jr.; and several siblings.

He leaves a legacy of love to be cherished by: his loving wife, Mae Helen Morrell Jones, Statesboro, Ga.; two daughters, Tameka Johnson, Atlanta, Ga.; and Rachel (Stanley) Battle, Hope Mills, N.C.; a son, Randolph (Twila) Morrell, Jacksonville, Fla.; three grandchildren, six sisters, Mary J. Washington, Louise B. (Ernest) Campbell, Rosalen Hagins, Ellen Taylor, Hilda Jones Stewart, Geraldine Jones, all of Statesboro, Ga.; a brother, Ronnie (Diane) Jones, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive guests on Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 760 Magnolia Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Mr. Jones will lie in state at the church on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The funeral service for Mr. Jones will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson, senior pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2019

