Service Information
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro , GA 30458
(912)-764-7725
Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church
Westside Road
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church
Westside Road

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Lillian "Pickie" Deal Petty, age 94, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

She was born on November 4, 1924, and was the last of 12 children born to the late Horace and Dicia Allen Deal of Bulloch County.

Lillian was a 1941 graduate of Statesboro High School.

In 1957, she made Daytona Beach, Florida, her home and resided there until returning to Bulloch County in 1997. Most of her life she was a homemaker.

Lillian was married to Paul Stiles and Herbert Petty, both of whom preceded her in death.

She was a member of Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church.

She was preceded by her parents, her two husbands, her brothers, James Cecil Deal, Solomon Deal, Herman B. Deal, Horace Hulon Deal and Charles Lavern Deal; and her sisters, Euna Mae Fagan, Loree Deal, Zemmie Lee Baxter, Martha Christine Halat, Josie Deal Allen and Elizabeth McKanna.

Surviving are a sister-in-law, Christine Newton Deal of Statesboro; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church on Westside Road.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Elder John Scott officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be James Deal, Danny Woodrum, Carson Deal, Sammy Deal, Jared Akins and Chris Deal.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, 210 Jonathan Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Statesboro Herald, July 27, 2019

Statesboro Herald, July 27, 2019

