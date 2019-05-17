STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Lillie Grace Hamilton, age 95, passed into rest Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and the daughter of the late Joe and Sibble Gail Hamilton and was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her children, Wilfred Hamilton, Sue-Neil Mosley, Earl Davis and Vickie D. Hamilton; siblings, Delia Jackson, Louise Hamilton, Stella Thomas, Rosa Hamilton and Josephine Hamilton.
She is survived by her children, Yvonne Hamilton, Statesboro, Ga.; John Adams, Tennessee; two great-grandchildren she reared, Wayne Hamilton and Charnay Hamilton; grandchildren, Tasha Jones, Maurice Jones Hamilton, Latoya Hamilton, Willie James Mosley, Dontavious Hamilton, Latwone Allen; other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Ms. Hamilton will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., with Bishop Larry Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Eastside Cemetery.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, May 17, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 17 to May 24, 2019