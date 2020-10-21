1/1
Mrs. Lillie Idora "Tunk" (Eason) Sampson
Mrs. Lillie Idora "Tunk" Eason Sampson, age 97, of Brooklet, Ga., passed peacefully on Sunday, October 11th, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.
She was a Bulloch County native and a member of the Little Bethel Baptist Church of Brooklet, Ga.
She enjoyed spending time with her family as often as she could and a good day of fishing.
She is survived by her children, Moses (Mary) Sampson of Brooklet, Ga.; Arthur Lee Burns and Lula (Anthony) Oliver, both of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.
The celebration of life service will be held graveside in the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble as eulogist.

Statesboro Herald, October 22, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2100
