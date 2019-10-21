Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Linda Carol Yarbrough. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

MILLEN, Ga. -- Ms. Linda Carol Yarbrough, age 61, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at her residence in Millen following a long illness.

The native and lifelong resident of Jenkins County was the daughter of the late Willie and Nellie Williams Yarbrough. She was a 1976 graduate of Jenkins County High School. Linda continued her education at Swainsboro Technical College, where she became a licensed practical nurse and later received a degree in computer science.

She worked for many years with the Bethany Home in Millen, which later became Pruitt Healthcare, and also worked with Dr. Campo's office for many years.

Linda was a member of the Edith Cavell #193 Order of the Eastern Star, Margaret Jones #27 United Daughters of the Confederacy, Edmond Burke 3027 Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century Richard Warren GA26 Chapter and the Mayflower Society.

She loved to travel, spending time in Europe and many bus tours throughout the United States. Her love for genealogy took her many places in tracing her family's heritage.

Surviving are her brothers and sisters and their spouses, Donna Faye and Arnold Larisey of Millen, John and June Yarbrough of Angier, N.C.; Kenneth and Linda Yarbrough of Springfield, Hank and Angel Yarbrough of Millen, Judy and Scott Mosley of Uvalda and Gladys Mae and Anthony McGee of Millen. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family received visitors on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service was held Monday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Heath Wingard officiating. Interment was in the Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kenneth Yarbrough, Jacob Yarbrough, Hank Yarbrough, John Yarbrough and Ernest Carter.

