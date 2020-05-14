Linda Diane (Rawls) Everett
Mrs. Linda Diane Rawls Everett, age 57, of Brooklet, Ga., passed on Tuesday morning at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and employed by Westwood Nursing Home. She was a 1979 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.
Mrs. Everett is survived by her loving husband, Randy Everett of Brooklet, Ga.; her loving children, Ms. Kimberly Everett of Augusta, Ga.; Mr. Michael (Amber) Everett of Statesboro, Ga.; Derrick Everett of Brooklet, Ga.; a sister, Patricia (Harry) Dukes of Ellabell, Ga.; a brother, James (Nikki) Rawls Jr. of Guyton, Ga.; stepchildren, Ms. Jenni (Jabri) Coulter, Terry Everett of Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Cone Cemetery, Stilson, GA.
Viewing will be on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
Sign the guestbook online at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from May 14 to May 21, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
