COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Ms. Linda Twanda Beasley McNair passed away on Wednesday, July 23, 2019, in Columbia, S.C., from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident.
She was a native of Bulloch County, a graduate of Statesboro High School Class of 1979 and employed by the VA Medical center in Columbia, S.C.
She is survived by two sons, Marcus (Sherry) Beasley, Allen, Texas; and Alvin Mack Beasley, Irvin, S.C.; one sister, Verlene (Syrene) Mitchell, Dallas, Texas; two brothers, Jasper (Frances) Beasley, Statesboro; and Jerry Beasley, Cincinnati, Ohio; two grandchildren, Chennya Beasley and Riley Beasley, both of Dallas, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, Peachtree Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, with the Reverend A.J. Jones, eulogist; and the pastor, Minister Deborah Lanier-Scott, presiding. Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Family visitation will be held on Friday evening from 7:15-8:15 p.m. at the funeral home. Viewing will begin at noon on Friday.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 9, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019