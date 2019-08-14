Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Service 11:00 AM Mt. Zion Baptist Church 129 South Abbeville , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga./BYRON, Ga. -- Mrs. Linda Miller Wilson, age 65, died Monday at her residence.

The Fitzgerald, Georgia, native was raised in Wilcox County and graduated from Wilcox County High School in 1972.

In 1983, she and her family made Macon, Ga., their home, where they resided until moving to Byron, Ga., in 1999. They resided in Byron until two weeks ago when they relocated to Statesboro to live with their daughter.

Linda's greatest joy was the time she spent with her family, and especially her grandchildren.

She was a member of the Scrap Sista's Scrapbook Club. She poured her heart into scrapbooking special memories with her scrapbook sistas by her side.

She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Abbeville, Georgia.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Jackson Miller and Patricia Veronica Toynbee Miller; and a sister, Alice Miller Hunter.

Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Bill Wilson of Statesboro, formerly of Byron; a daughter, Shelly Wilson Phillips of Statesboro; a son, Tyler Wilson of Griffin; two grandchildren, Cole Phillips and Shelby Cate Phillips, both of Statesboro; a sister and brother-in-law, Celi and Marion Adkinson of Rebecca, Ga.; a brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Amy Miller of Macon, Ga.; a niece and her husband, Lacey and Josh Harris; a nephew, Mason Hunter; and a great-nephew, Emmett Harris.

The service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 129 South, Abbeville, GA 31001, with the Rev. Earl Perry officiating, assisted by the Rev. Terry Cole.

The family will receive visitors following the service.

A private burial will be held.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Mason Guest House, Emory University, 1555 Shoup Court, Decatur, Georgia 30033.

