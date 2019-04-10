SAVANNAH -- Linton Grady Lanier Jr. passed into God's Kingdom on April 4, 2019. He was born August 12, 1927, in Statesboro, Ga., to Judge Linton Grady Lanier and his wife, Bernice.
After graduating from Statesboro High School, he served in the United States Navy during World War II.
He graduated from Georgia Tech with a chemical engineering degree and began his career as quality control manager at Hunt-Wesson Foods, where he worked until his retirement.
He volunteered at Candler Hospital and Savannah Speech and Hearing Center and in the early 1990s, he began a second career at Heritage Organic Farm, where he served as purchasing agent and comptroller. During his years with the farm, he experimented with and developed feed for hens to lower cholesterol in eggs.
He was a member of Bull Street Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was also a member of the American Chemical Society, Tybee Light Sail & Power Squadron and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
He enjoyed golf, fishing and boating.
There was great rejoicing in heaven when he arrived, as he was predeceased by many beloved family members and friends.
He is survived by his sisters, Shirley Daughtry (Avant, deceased) and Pat Doyle (Bill, deceased); and by his longtime devoted friend and co-worker, Anna Gounaris. Nieces and nephews surviving are Anna Burgstiner (Will), Ava Dantis (Gary, deceased), Daphne Norris (Jack), Kevin Doyle (Melissa) and Molly Hamilton (Chris). Other survivors are nine great-nieces and nephews and seven great-great-nieces and nephews.
These cherished loved ones will miss him greatly.
The family received friends at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8th, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The funeral service followed at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Interment was at 2 p.m. in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.
The family suggests any remembrances be made in his memory to Bull Street Baptist Church.
