Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Visitation 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral 1:00 PM Stevens Temple Church of Christ (HUTL) 1 Donnie Simmons Way Statesboro , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mother Lois Lovett, age 85, passed into rest Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Grady and Mary Alice Scott Lovett.

She attended the public school system of Bulloch County and was retired from Georgia Southern College, where she was employed for 45 years of service.

Mother Lovett was a devoted member of the Stevens Temple Church of Christ (HUTL), where she served as mother of the church.

She is preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.

She leaves to cherish her memories: four children, Gertrude (Daniel) McCullough, Joseph (Angela) Lovett, Ella Mae Lovett and Coretha Lovett, all of Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Annie Pearl Anderson, West Palm Beach, Fla.; 14 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Mother Lovett will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Stevens Temple Church of Christ (HUTL), 1 Donnie Simmons Way Statesboro, GA 30458, with Pastor Robert Cooper presiding and Pastor Gavin McCullough officiating. Burial will be in the Eastside Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, May 17, 2019

