Mrs. Lois T. Fortner, age 88, of Statesboro, passed away August 3, 2019.
Known to everyone as "Sister," she drove a school bus for Chatham County Schools for over 35 years and she was a long-time member of Silk Hope Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Ernest A. Tyson and Herbert B. Fortner; and two daughters, Lois Fortner and Betty Carol Fortner.
Survivors include her son, Douglas (Bonnie) Tyson of Metter; son, Ernest Craig (Theresa) Tyson of Sardis; daughter, Robin Myers of Richmond Hill; son, Michael (Donna) Fortner of Savannah; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, sisters, Sarah Cowart of Atlanta, Geneva Williams of Savannah, Tobie (Josef) Odum of Donaldsonville; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening 5:30-7 p.m. at Thomas C. Strickland Funeral Home, West Chatham Chapel in Pooler and the funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Alfred Banks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances to at www.stjude.org.
Statesboro Herald, August 6, 2019
