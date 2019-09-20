Mrs. Lola Mae (Fields) Robinson

Guest Book
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Washington's Funeral Home
405 Elm Street West
Hampton, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Harmonia Baptist Church
760 Edward S. Mixon Road
Varnville, SC
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery
Obituary
VARNVILLE, S.C. -- Mrs. Lola Mae Fields Robinson passed into eternal rest Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Emerald Coast Health Care Center, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, after a long illness.
The native of Bulloch County, Ga., was a graduate of William James High School class of 1967 and resided in Varnville, South Carolina, many years before moving to Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
She was the daughter of the late James and Clara Cooper Fields and she is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Robinson; siblings, James Cooper, Willie M. Stafford and Quida Rogers.
Survivors are her children, Shmeala (Roger) Linder, Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and Andrea (Sharone) Robinson, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; sisters, Ronnie M. Hill-Reeves, Statesboro, Ga.; Gussie (Artis) Cobb, Brooklet, Ga.; Juanita (Andrew) Melvin, Atlanta, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Amos) Strowbridge, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Washington's Funeral Home, 405 Elm Street West, Hampton, SC, 29924.
The funeral service for Mrs. Robinson will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Harmonia Baptist Church, 760 Edward S. Mixon Road, Varnville, SC 29924. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Washington's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
This announcement is made as a courtesy of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019
