Dr. Carnes' childhood years were spent in Nashville, Tennessee, and Jonesboro, Georgia, his parents having later established their permanent residence in Jonesboro, the home of each of their families.

After graduating from Jonesboro High School, Dr. Carnes attended the

As a lieutenant in the United States Army, he was stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he trained in the Armored Division. Following his military service, Dr. Carnes moved to Atlanta and was employed by Southern Bell Telephone Company in the office of the treasurer. During this time, he began graduate studies in the Business School of Georgia State University, and he received his MBA degree there in 1964 and his DBA in 1967.

In 1967, Dr. Carnes began his 27-year tenure as a professor and later chair in the Business School of Georgia Southern University. He was a charter member of the Omicron Delta Epsilon Business Executive Society in Economics at Georgia Southern in 1970 and was later elected as a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma from Georgia State University in 1972.

With a deep appreciation for music and the arts, Lon founded the Lon Carnes Music Scholarship Endowment at Georgia Southern.

In his free time, he was pleased to serve as faculty advisor for the local chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and cherished times with his family, friends and colleagues. Professor emeritus of Finance, Dr. Carnes retired in 1994.

His love of travel took him to many places of interest, both domestic and abroad. With an avid interest in the arts, Dr. Carnes gave special support as well to Clayton State University's renowned Spivey Hall, recognized for its concerts, musical programs and recordings by internationally-known artists. Lon enjoyed attending such on his frequent trips back to his home in Jonesboro, Ga. Lon also gave strong lasting support to the Wildlife Center at Georgia Southern, another program close to his heart.

Dr. Carnes will be missed by many. His wit, wisdom, humor and love of life were a model for those that knew him. Lon had a deep love and affection for those people in his life.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the historic Jonesboro City Cemetery, with interment in the Carnes Family plot.

Close friends and family are welcomed to attend.

There will be a memorial service conducted in Statesboro, Ga., at a future date to be determined and announced.

Those interested can contact Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, GA for additional details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Wildlife Center at Georgia Southern University, Fund #GS0479 or The Georgia Southern University Department of Music, Fund #GS3723; P.O. Box 8053, Statesboro, GA 30460; or the Clayton State University Department of Music, 2000 Clayton State Boulevard, Morrow, Georgia 30260.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.



Statesboro Herald, October 1, 2019

