STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Lonnie "Lona Bell" Lovett, age 89, passed away at Eagle Health and Rehabilitation on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Statesboro, Ga. Mrs. Lovett was born and raised in Millen, Georgia. She relocated to Statesboro, Ga., in 1949. She was the fifth child of the late Deacon Calvin Lane and Mother Corine Lovell Lane.
As a young child, Mrs. Lovett was united with Lane Grove Baptist Church, Millen, Georgia, and was baptized in Richardson Creek by Pastor M.Q. Griner. She moved her membership from Lane Grove to Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga., in order for the whole family to worship together.
Mrs. Lovett was employed as a dietitian for the Bulloch County Board of Education and later at the Walmart Supercenter's cafeteria.
Mrs. Lona Lovett is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Deacon Grady C. Lovett.
She leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Grady Alexander (Susan) Lovett, George Benjamin Carl Lovett, Thomas Dale (Phyllis) Lovett; a daughter, Grace Ruth (Franklin) Noble; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters, Min. Susie L. Harden, Atlanta, Ga.; and Corine Dixon Thomas, Millen, Ga.; and a brother, Min. Elbert Lane, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; one sister-in-law, Ella Lane, Statesboro; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Lona Bell Lovett will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary Inc.
The funeral service for Mrs. Lovett will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, Williams Road, in Statesboro, GA, with Elder Gary Wallace, pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Lane Grove Baptist Church, Millen, Ga.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary Inc.
Statesboro Herald, July 18, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 18 to July 25, 2019