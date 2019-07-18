Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Lonnie "Lona Bell" Lovett. View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Visitation 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Williams Road Statesboro , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



As a young child, Mrs. Lovett was united with Lane Grove Baptist Church, Millen, Georgia, and was baptized in Richardson Creek by Pastor M.Q. Griner. She moved her membership from Lane Grove to Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga., in order for the whole family to worship together.

Mrs. Lovett was employed as a dietitian for the Bulloch County Board of Education and later at the Walmart Supercenter's cafeteria.

Mrs. Lona Lovett is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Deacon Grady C. Lovett.

She leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Grady Alexander (Susan) Lovett, George Benjamin Carl Lovett, Thomas Dale (Phyllis) Lovett; a daughter, Grace Ruth (Franklin) Noble; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters, Min. Susie L. Harden, Atlanta, Ga.; and Corine Dixon Thomas, Millen, Ga.; and a brother, Min. Elbert Lane, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; one sister-in-law, Ella Lane, Statesboro; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Lona Bell Lovett will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary Inc.

The funeral service for Mrs. Lovett will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, Williams Road, in Statesboro, GA, with Elder Gary Wallace, pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Lane Grove Baptist Church, Millen, Ga.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary Inc.



Statesboro Herald, July 18, 2019

