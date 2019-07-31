Mr. Louie E. Bond, age 79, died Sunday, July 28th 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Louie came from humble beginnings, yet achieved numerous accomplishments throughout his lifetime.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was very hands-on with his children and grandchildren, engaging in sports, mechanics, fishing and life lessons.
The Waynesboro, Georgia, native joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 and retired after 22 years of active duty service in 1979.
Upon retiring from active duty military service, he continued his education and graduated from Brunswick Junior College with an associates of applied science, 1979; Georgia Southern College with both a Bachelor's of Science in Education, 1982, and a Masters of Education, 1988; University of Georgia, specialist in Education, 1990.
Louie furthered his professional career as a trainer for General Motors and taught robotics at both Gwinnett Technical College and Ogeechee Technical College.
He was initiated into the Grand Lodge of Georgia, F&AM as an entered apprentice, September 4, 1974; passed to Degree of Fellow Craft, October 2, 1975; raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason, November 6, 1975; served as Worshipful Master of Guyton Lodge No. 428 in 2010 and received the Grand Lodge 25-year award in 2005.
Bro. Bond was a member of the Craft for 43 years, eight months and 22 days. He was also an active member of Bryan County Shrine Club, Alee Shriners, serving as a past president, and a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry 32nd degree of the Valley of Savannah.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Pennington.
Surviving are his wife, Wanda L. Bond; a son and daughter-in-law, Vincent and Diana Bond; and grandsons, Christopher Bond, Michael Bond, Neal Bond, Jarrad Bond, Matthew Pennington, Gary Pennington and Justin Pennington.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral service will follow the visitation in the chapel of the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. Bill Eller officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Guyton Masonic Lodge #428 F&AM.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Guyton Masonic Lodge.
The graveside service and burial, with full military honors, will be on Monday August, 5 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 31, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019