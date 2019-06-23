Mrs. Louise Hendrix, age 80, passed away Tuesday, June 18th, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a Bulloch County native and a 1956 graduate of the William James High School.
She was a dedicated member of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church of Statesboro, where she sung in the choir.
She retired from Georgia Southern University after 32 years of service as a cook.
She is survived by her loving children, Dexter Hendrix, Lisa Hendrix, Vincent King, Y'vonne King, Sharon King and Sheree (Tony) Daughtry, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Mike (Karen) Jackson and Mark Jackson, both of Atlanta, Ga.; her loving sister, Ms. Elizabeth King of Savannah, Ga.; a loving brother, Mr. Harry King of Patterson, N.J.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration service for Mrs. Louise Hendrix will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Highway 24 East, Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. Earl Perkins, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Highway 46, Pulaski, Ga.
Mrs. Louise Hendrix will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
