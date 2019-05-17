Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Maria Andrews. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Maria Andrews departed us on Friday, May 10th, 2019, after a lengthy illness and now is in the loving embrace of her Lord and Savior.

She was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 3rd, 1926. She was the oldest of 10 children and lived through the Dutch famine of World War II, which, at times, required her to cross the country on her bicycle in search of food.

She met her future husband, Earl Andrews, during the occupation phase of World War II and they were married for 65 years. It has been said that Mom brought a wee bit of the war back to the States with her.

He preceded her in death December 26th, 2012.

Mom was a gregarious, energetic woman with many and varied interests. She was active and involved with many social agendas, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Anti-Euthanasia movement and .

She was generous with her advice and dedicated much of her time and efforts to her family.

She was famous for her Dutch meals and holds the record for having had all of her children never miss a meal unless they were away at war or stricken with the plague. She loved to travel, which was aided and abetted by the fact that her daughter's career in the Foreign Commercial Service placed her in foreign countries for lengthy tours of duty, thus allowing Mom to spend a great deal of time visiting, living and learning in a foreign land.

She took time to "go home" to the Netherlands as often as possible as she missed them dearly.

Mom was the eternal student, always learning and encouraging others to do the same. Mom was 72 when she received her real estate license.

She loved to play the piano and was most adept when it came to all things social. She loved and enjoyed the arts and all things spelled with "culture". She was taking piano and French lessons until her health could no longer keep up!

She is survived by her three children, Maria J. Andrews of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Paul E. Andrews, MD, and his spouse, Elizabeth J. Andrews, MD, of Springfield, Missouri; and Raymond L.S. Andrews and his spouse, Connie Andrews of Florence, South Carolina; her eight siblings, Marie Jongbloed, Louie Jongbloed, Gerritt Jongbloed, Nico Jongbloed, Renus Jongbloed, Jan Jongbloed, Susie Jongbloed and Frans Jongbloed, all of the Netherlands. Her brother, Jan, was the goal keeper for the Netherlands in the 1974 and 1978 World Cup Soccer championship games.

She is survived by three grandsons, Christopher Andrews, Springfield, Missouri; Thomas Andrews, Prescott, Arizona; and Matthew Andrews, Florence, South, Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Maria Jongbloed; her brother, Hans Jongbloed; her husband, Dr. Earl R. Andrews; and her son, George E.R Andrews.

She was a force of nature and we can all agree that her intellectual curiosity, her energy and her commitment to her passions will be missed. She was never too shy to share an opinion with you or about you!

There will be a memorial graveside service held in Greenwood Cemetery in Superior, Wisconsin, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to NAMI of Baltimore, Maryland, (or locally) and Les Feldick Ministries of Kinta, Oklahoma.

