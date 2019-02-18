Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise P. Lee. View Sign



SYLVANIA, Ga. - Louise Poythress Lee, age 97, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She enjoyed a full and long life seeing many changes, from cooking on a wood-fired stove to playing Solitaire on her computer. She loved to shop, and she often said, "if you don't want me to go with you, don't ask".Louise was a life long member of North Newington Baptist Church and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Home Makers Club, Canasta and several Rummy card groups. She retired from the Screven County Board of Education and impacted many young lives.Louise was the wife of the late Tommy Lee and daughter of Gazzy and Minnie Seckinger Poythress. She is survived by Tommie Eddie Lee (Barb) of Punta Gorda, Florida and Renee Lee Tuten (Ernie) of St. Simons Island; four grandchildren - Jennifer Lee Tuten Kurz, Wicker Tuten, Ashley Lee Woodliff and Logan Lee; and five great grandchildren.Visitation will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home, 107 Singleton Ave., Sylvania, GA 30467The funeral service will be on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at North Newington Baptist Church with Dr. Charlie Cooper and Rev. Slade Spier officiating. Interment will follow at North Newington Baptist Church Cemetery.In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P O Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. 912-564-2331.Statesboro Herald, February 17, 2019

