Mrs. Louise Rogers, age 74, passed on Friday, June 7th, at Donalsonville Hospital in Donalsonville, Ga. She was a Bulloch County native and employed with the Bulloch Memorial Hospital of Statesboro. She was a member of the Original First African Baptist Church of Statesboro, Ga.
She is survived by her loving children, Mr. Adolphus Raymond, Mrs. Kaal (Von) Nunnally and Ms. Sherry (Steve) Ferguson, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Rita (James) Jackson of Marietta, Ga.; and Mr. James Rogers of Lebanon, Pa.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration service for Mrs. Louise Rogers will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Original First African Baptist Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. Barbara Anderson presiding, the Rev. James Jackson, eulogist; and the Rev. Bennie Brinson, pastor. Interment will be held in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens, Highway 80 East, Statesboro, Ga.
Statesboro Herald, June 14, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 14 to June 21, 2019