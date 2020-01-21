Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise (Wheeler) Screws Morgan. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Send Flowers Obituary



The Treutlen County native had lived in Statesboro most of her life. She was a longtime member of Statesboro First Baptist Church and enjoyed attending and decorating her Camilla Boyd Sunday School classroom.

Louise has worked for the Brannen Tobacco Warehouse, Bulloch County Tax Commissioner with Winfield Lee and retired after many years with Georgia Southern University as the housing coordinator.

She then began working as a wallpaper hanger and interior decorator while also maintaining her rental properties.

She loved bluegrass music and traveled with her husband and friends to bluegrass festivals. Her favorite trip was driving with her husband on their month-long trip around Alaska and down through the Midwest back home to Georgia.

She has enjoyed through the years being part of Wanderers Camping Club, Cherokee Rose Garden Club, Shooting Stars Square Dancers and her sewing club.

She enjoyed cooking and entertaining her many friends at her beloved home.

She was passionate about her flower gardens.

Louise was benevolent and demonstrated compassion for all, including birds and animals.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Pearle Screws; their two sons, Timothy Wayne and David Brett Screws; her second husband, Troy Morgan; her mother and father, Laura and John Wheeler; stepmother, Willie Wheeler; sisters, Eloise Wheeler, Geneva Wheeler and Velma Ree (Wheeler) Hutchins; grandsons, Clayton Screws, Marcus Hodges, Daniel Hodges.

Surviving are two sons, Brett Screws and Duane Screws (Bonnie) of Statesboro; one daughter, Donna Harville (Tommy) of Statesboro; her sister, Annie Lee Hall of McDonough; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating. Burial followed the service in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Adam Harville, David Harville, Mason Hodges, Cody Hodges and David Lewis.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.



Statesboro Herald, January 21, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Louise (Wheeler) Screws Morgan, age 88, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Memorial Health Center in Savannah after a long battle with myelofibrosis.The Treutlen County native had lived in Statesboro most of her life. She was a longtime member of Statesboro First Baptist Church and enjoyed attending and decorating her Camilla Boyd Sunday School classroom.Louise has worked for the Brannen Tobacco Warehouse, Bulloch County Tax Commissioner with Winfield Lee and retired after many years with Georgia Southern University as the housing coordinator.She then began working as a wallpaper hanger and interior decorator while also maintaining her rental properties.She loved bluegrass music and traveled with her husband and friends to bluegrass festivals. Her favorite trip was driving with her husband on their month-long trip around Alaska and down through the Midwest back home to Georgia.She has enjoyed through the years being part of Wanderers Camping Club, Cherokee Rose Garden Club, Shooting Stars Square Dancers and her sewing club.She enjoyed cooking and entertaining her many friends at her beloved home.She was passionate about her flower gardens.Louise was benevolent and demonstrated compassion for all, including birds and animals.Louise was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Pearle Screws; their two sons, Timothy Wayne and David Brett Screws; her second husband, Troy Morgan; her mother and father, Laura and John Wheeler; stepmother, Willie Wheeler; sisters, Eloise Wheeler, Geneva Wheeler and Velma Ree (Wheeler) Hutchins; grandsons, Clayton Screws, Marcus Hodges, Daniel Hodges.Surviving are two sons, Brett Screws and Duane Screws (Bonnie) of Statesboro; one daughter, Donna Harville (Tommy) of Statesboro; her sister, Annie Lee Hall of McDonough; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating. Burial followed the service in Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers were Adam Harville, David Harville, Mason Hodges, Cody Hodges and David Lewis.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 21, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close