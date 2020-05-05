Lucille (Hodges) Zetterower
Lucille Hodges Zetterower, 71, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, after an extended illness. Born in Statesboro, Ga., September 13, 1948, to the late Benjamin B. and Mary Hodges, Lucille always loved the ocean. She reveled in the sun and sand and eventually became a certified scuba diver.
A graduate of Statesboro High School, Lucille maintained relationships with her class of "66" friends and enjoyed the times they spent traveling together.
Lucille worked many years in local real estate and the family's construction and rental property business but managed to make time to work in her beautiful rose garden.
She also dearly loved her Bible study group, Women's Community Bible Study Group, at First Baptist Church, Statesboro.
Lucille is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Benjamin "Benji" Hodges, all of Statesboro.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Owen Zetterower. Her beautiful life will also be forever cherished by the two sons she devoted so much of her love and attention to, Travis (Tonya) and Kevin Zetterower of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Taylor and Tucker Zetterower; her sister, Diane Simms; sister-in-law, Judy Z Futch, all of Statesboro; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service and burial will be held for family only.
Memorials may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice at https://oahospice.org; or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from May 5 to May 12, 2020.
