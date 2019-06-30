STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Mabel Cox Rowe, age 85, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by her three children.
Mrs. Rowe, a native of Lakeland, Georgia, lovingly dedicated her life to being a devoted wife, mother and homemaker to her family and was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth Doren Rowe; parents, Oscar and Eldie Gaskins Cox; and an infant son, Nason Maurice Rowe.
Surviving are two sons, Kenny Rowe (Terri), Long Beach, Calif.; and Darrell Rowe (Liesl), Brooklet; and a daughter, Sheryl Rowe Lewis (Dwayne), Brooklet; grandchildren, Kenna Rowe, Christina Martin (Charlie), Josh Rowe (Abbi), Tiffany Bingham (Nick), Terrell Lewis (Brittney) and DeAnn Lewis; great-grandchildren, Caleb Yount, Layla Martin, Madison Martin, C J Martin, Elwood Bingham and Mason Lewis.
A graveside service and burial was held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Rowetown Cemetery in Alapaha, Ga., officiated by Charlie Martin.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 30, 2019
