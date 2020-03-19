Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline M. Watkins. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home 107 Singleton Ave Sylvania , GA 30467 (912)-564-2331 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home 107 Singleton Ave Sylvania , GA View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home 107 Singleton Ave Sylvania , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SYLVANIA -- Madeline McClellan Watkins, age 77, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence in Sylvania.

She was born in Andrews, S.C., to the late Emmitt Gresham and Ida Williams McClellan. She was a graduate of Screven County High School and lived many years in Savannah, Ga.

She was a homemaker and kept several kids at her home. She went to work at Hodges Day Care and then at Calvary Baptist Day Care.

She was a member of Southside Baptist Church and later, of Radiant Life Assembly of God in Savannah, Ga. Recently, she was a member of Believer's Church of Sylvania, where she was actively involved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Lee Watkins; sister, Martha M. Cleland; brother, Emmitt G. McClellan.

Survivors: daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah Darlene Watkins Owen (Dennis Long) of Estill, S.C.; Donna Marie Watkins Norfleet (Stephen) of Prattville, Ala.; and Dorothy Ann Watkins Gavin (Tony) of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret M. and W.A. Hooks of Millen, Ga.; Nancy M. and Charlie J. Oliver of Sylvania and Elise M. and Lavaughn Counts of Warrenville, S.C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elton and Linda McClellan of Harlem, Ga.; and Marshal and Catherine McClellan of Augusta, Ga.; grandchildren, Kacey Danielle Bird (A.J.), Krystyna Michelle Owen (Phillip), William James Owen Jr. (Brittaney), Gerald "Anthony" Gavin Jr., Shelby LeAnn Gavin, Cassidy Lyn Gavin, Chris Owen, Morgan Parrish, Jaymie Long, Victoria Norfleet, Lauren Norfleet, Tiffany Norfleet; several great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.

Funeral service: Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Hodge, Mel Daniel and the Rev. Clint Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Brick United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.



Statesboro Herald, March 19, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at SYLVANIA -- Madeline McClellan Watkins, age 77, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence in Sylvania.She was born in Andrews, S.C., to the late Emmitt Gresham and Ida Williams McClellan. She was a graduate of Screven County High School and lived many years in Savannah, Ga.She was a homemaker and kept several kids at her home. She went to work at Hodges Day Care and then at Calvary Baptist Day Care.She was a member of Southside Baptist Church and later, of Radiant Life Assembly of God in Savannah, Ga. Recently, she was a member of Believer's Church of Sylvania, where she was actively involved.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Lee Watkins; sister, Martha M. Cleland; brother, Emmitt G. McClellan.Survivors: daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah Darlene Watkins Owen (Dennis Long) of Estill, S.C.; Donna Marie Watkins Norfleet (Stephen) of Prattville, Ala.; and Dorothy Ann Watkins Gavin (Tony) of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret M. and W.A. Hooks of Millen, Ga.; Nancy M. and Charlie J. Oliver of Sylvania and Elise M. and Lavaughn Counts of Warrenville, S.C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elton and Linda McClellan of Harlem, Ga.; and Marshal and Catherine McClellan of Augusta, Ga.; grandchildren, Kacey Danielle Bird (A.J.), Krystyna Michelle Owen (Phillip), William James Owen Jr. (Brittaney), Gerald "Anthony" Gavin Jr., Shelby LeAnn Gavin, Cassidy Lyn Gavin, Chris Owen, Morgan Parrish, Jaymie Long, Victoria Norfleet, Lauren Norfleet, Tiffany Norfleet; several great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.Visitation: Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.Funeral service: Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Hodge, Mel Daniel and the Rev. Clint Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Brick United Methodist Church Cemetery.Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 19, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close