Madge Spence Moses, 73, of Statesboro and formerly of Metter, died Thursday afternoon, June 13, 2019, at Candler Hospital of Savannah.
Born in Seville, Florida, she was a daughter of Wesley and Estelle Spence and was of the Pentecostal faith.
Madge began her career in marketing at Daytona Motor Speedway and went on from there to promote stock car races, monster truck show races, gospel music and country music all over the southeast United States. She loved God, country, and playing Canasta and Spades.
She knew many of the NASCAR drivers personally, and among those she was close with were Dale Earnhardt and Bobby Allison.
She lived in Metter for several years before moving to Bulloch County several years ago.
Madge married Timmy B. Moses on September 5, 1999.
Surviving are her husband, Timmy B. Moses of Statesboro; a daughter, Lynn Corbitt of Pooler; a brother, Frank Spence of Metter; a sister, Evelyn Estelle Cook of Interlachen, Florida; and two grandchildren, Christie and Catrina.
The funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.
Interment will be in Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 15, 2019
