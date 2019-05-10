Ms. Mae Dell Lester, age 76, of Portal, Ga., passed on Tuesday, April 30th, after years of saying goodbye to family and friends.
She retired from Syl-view Nursing Home of Sylvania, Ga., as a certified nursing assistant. She was a member of the Historical First African Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Mrs. Lovett (Jessie) Lane of Millen, Ga.; Ms. Jackie Hendrix and Ms. Ruthie Mae Hendrix, both of Portal, Ga.; her loving sons, Mr. Percell Hendrix of Portal, Ga.; and Mr. Antonio Levon Lester; a loving sister, Mrs. Sula (WC) Mosley of Portal, Ga.; a loving brother, Mr. Napolean (Marie) Young of Statesboro, Ga.; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Ms. Mae Dell Lester will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Historical First African Baptist Church, 124 Bobby Donaldson Avenue, Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. James Howard, presiding/pastor, and the Rev. Harry J. Tremble Jr., eulogist. Interment will be held in the St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Mallard Pond Road, Statesboro, Ga.
Express condolences at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 10, 2019
