Mrs. Maebelle Everson Giles, age 102, died in Statesboro, Ga., on September 9th, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hixon Giles; her parents, Ommer F. Everson and Maggie Merritt Everson; and by her three brothers, Ommer B. Everson, Alton Everson and Arries Everson.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Eugene H. Giles (Bettie) of Blakely, Ga.; her daughter, Joyce Corbitt of Charlotte, N.C.; and her son, Jimmy Giles (Beth) of Statesboro, Ga. Survivors also include five grandchildren. Joy Giles Marsh (Travis), Mac Corbitt (Peggy), Ken Corbitt (Diane), Alicia Giles Moree (Aubrey) and Greg Giles; 11 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Martha Everson of Albany, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, September 12th, at 2 p.m. in Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Edison Highway (GA-37, mile marker 5) in Fort Gaines, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Fist Freewill Baptist Church, 45 Perry Avenue, Blakely, GA 39823; or to Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 23805 U.S. Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30461.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Obituary courtesy of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
Statesboro Herald, September 12, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.