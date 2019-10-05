Mrs. Magdalene Roberts (1925 - 2019)
Service Information
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA
30458
(912)-764-7134
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Ben Samuel Memorial Hill Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Obituary
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Magdalene Roberts, age 94, passed into rest Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Eagle Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The Screven County native was the daughter of the late Luther and Queen Ester Lawton Roberts. At an early age, she became a member of the Springhead United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Roberts was a homemaker and worked in the farm industry.
She is survived by her children, Willie Roberts and Jacquelyn Roberts, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Winnie Mae Burgess, Sylvania, Ga.; a daughter-in-law, Annie Del Roberts, Orlando, Fla.; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, a special caretaker, Connie Tolbert; a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mrs. Roberts will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., with the Rev. Paul Benton officiating. Burial will be in the Springhead United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, October 5, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019
