Mrs. Malinda Floys Thomas, Pinemount Blvd., departed this life Wednesday.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at
3 p.m. at Faith Memorial CME Church, 4800 Highway 1 South, Wadley, Ga.
Burial will be in the Ebenezber C.M.E. Cemeterty, Bartow, Ga.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. Mack Thomas, Statesboro; children, Mackenzie Cedric (Sharhonda) Thomas Sr., Satesboro; and Christa Thomas, Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Davis Funeral Home, 725 Beech Street, Louisville, Ga.
Statesboro Herald, June 15, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 17 to June 26, 2019