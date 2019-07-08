Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mannie Young Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wrightsville Memorial Funeral Home 555 West Court Street Wrightsville , GA 31096 (478)-207-7225 Send Flowers Obituary

Mannie Young Jr. was born into time in the small city of Chester, South Carolina on April 20, 1936 to the union of Mannie Young, Sr. and Alma Barns.

He was a graduate of Chester High School, Chester, South Carolina. After completing high school, Mannie received his License as a Practical Nurse, and later received his Commercial Drivers License.

Mannie was united in holy matrimony to Gloria Jean Young on Saturday May 5, 2007.

On Monday, July 1, 2019 in his 83rd season of life at his residence, he slipped the bonds of this life for a life in eternity.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Mannie Young, Sr. and Alma Barns; two daughters, Margaret Snell and Travia Young; three siblings, Willie Barns, Wilford Barns and Louise Hardin.

A lifetime of love and memories will be forever remembered by his wife: Gloria Jean Young of Statesboro, Ga.; his children, Sean (Sharon) Young of Willingboro, N.J., Amber Wade of California and Daryell Williams; three stepchildren, Marcel Houston of Statesboro, Ga., Walter Houston, Kissimmee, FL and Tieisha Houston of Browns Mill, N.J.; a loving sister, Ella Maye Rambert of Chester, S.C.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A homegoing service to celebrate his life will be shared on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the City of David Worship Assembly, 227 Institute Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, Pastor Andrew Johnson, Eulogist, Minister Germain Williams, Presiding Minister. Public visitation will be held on the day of the service at the church from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Professional Services of Comfort Entrusted to Wrightsville Memorial Funeral Home 478-207-7225 "Owned by The Roberson Family"



Statesboro Herald, July 6, 2019

