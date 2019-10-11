|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Pine Grove Holiness Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Pine Grove Holiness Church
PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Marcellus "Marc" Ross, age 40, passed into rest Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Emory University Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia, after a valiant battle with a long illness. The native of Bulloch County, Ga., was a graduate of the Portal High School class of 1997.
For the last 20 years, he worked as a brick mason for Williams Masonry.
He was a member of the True Worship Ministry in Portal, Georgia.
He is preceded in death by a son, Savion Ross.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Lillin Huff Ross, Portal, G.; four sons, Matthew Lovett, Statesboro, Ga.; Quavis Ross, Ryan Ross and Landon Ross, all of Portal, Ga.; two daughters, Mar'Cayla Ross, Sumter, S.C.; and Triniti Joi Ross, Portal, Ga.; his mother, Pamela Williams, Marietta, Ga.; his father, James (Tonja) Williams, Cobbtown, Ga.; his paternal grandmother, Carthie Lee Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; his sister, Ayshia Williams, Marietta, Ga.; a host of siblings, uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Mr. Ross will lie in state on the day of the service from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
The funeral service for Mr. Ross will be held at noon October 12, 2019, at the Pine Grove Holiness Church, 100 Hagans Connector, Portal, GA with Bishop Anthony Harden officiating. Burial will be in the Lee Hodge Cemetery, Portal, GA.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, October 11, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 19, 2019
