STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Marcia Boyd Rushing, age 63, died on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.
She was the daughter of the late Otis and Eva Leigh Brown Boyd. She was a 1973 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School.
Ms. Rushing was a homemaker and a member of Gracewood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Lamont Boyd and Lehman Herschel Cannon.
Surviving are her four children, Charlotte (Brian) Paige of Evans, Ga.; Jessica (John) Thompson of Bulloch County, Larry (Amber) Outland Marsh Jr. of Statesboro, Kittie (John) McGuire of Sylvania, Ga.; a sister, Linda (Mike) Cuzzourt of Cedartown, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Grayson Paige, Ava Paige, Kyle Thompson, Preston Thompson, Aliza Marsh, Megan McGuire, Lucy McGuire and Justin McGuire. Two great-grandchildren also survive.
A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Will Griffith officiating.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, October 19, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019