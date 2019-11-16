Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Cricket" Amason. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Funeral service 11:00 AM Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church 720 N. Main St. Statesboro , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Cricket will be remembered for her loving spirit she showed to friends and strangers alike, her generosity and heart for serving others and her unceasing joy and enthusiasm for her faith in Jesus Christ.

Born in Columbus, Georgia, in 1962, Cricket grew up on St. Simons Island, where she attended Glynn Academy in Brunswick before spending her first year of college at Valdosta State, where she was named homecoming queen. After her freshman year, she transferred to Georgia Southern to be with her high school sweetheart and future husband, Allen Amason, beginning a trend of prioritizing time with loved ones that would persist her entire life.

Cricket and Allen were married in 1983, between their junior and senior years at Georgia Southern. After graduating with a degree in education, she began teaching English, and after four years had her first child, Chase. Then, after four more years that included a move to Columbia, South Carolina, her second child, Jaclyn, was born.

Though her love for educating remained strong enough to bring her back to teaching part-time in later years, motherhood became her true passion. By the time her third son, Christopher, was born in Starkville, Mississippi, in 1995, she had long since devoted herself to being a mother first and foremost.

So strong was her love for her children, and so abundant the love she wished to share, that by the mid-2000s she began passionately searching out opportunities to adopt. She wanted to share her love and devotion with a child for whom such love hadn't previously been provided, and adamantly believed it to be not only her privilege, but her duty to share it. It was through this tireless searching that her fourth child, Yanna, came into her life through adoption, and owed almost entirely to Cricket's tenacity.

After decades of faithfully raising her children to the very best of her abilities, she was rewarded with her first grandchild, Ronan, in 2016. Two years later she was blessed with her second, George. Just this month, her third grandson, Rhett, was born, and one of her final acts was to hold her week-old grandchild for the first time, able to look upon the future she founded with joy.

In addition to her family, Cricket loved to play and watch tennis, where she was a mainstay in community leagues for decades. She also loved to sing, whether along to some of her favorite artists, in community theaters where she loved to perform in ensemble musicals or in various churches she attended over the years. She was always found in either the choir or praise band.

Cricket also had a heart for service and spent countless hours volunteering for church-led mission trips, meals on wheels and various community outreach centers. Her reliable compassion, love and generosity will be remembered by so many who were blessed by her, whether a lifelong friend or momentary acquaintance.

In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, Cricket is survived by her parents, Charles and Mary Lewis; her siblings, Charlie, Bunny and Bee, and their abundant families, and her son and daughter-in-law, Alex and Shana.

Cricket passed with love and thanks in her heart for all her extended family and dearly beloved friends, too abundant to be listed. She will be missed, she will be cherished, but her legacy of love will never be forgotten.

The funeral service for Cricket will be held at Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church, 720 North Main Street in Statesboro on Tuesday, Nov 19th, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chris Fowler officiating.

The family will receive visitors following the service.

Statesboro Herald, November 16, 2019

