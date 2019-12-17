Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Elizabeth Sikes. View Sign Service Information Kennedy Funeral Homes - Cobbtown 37196 Hwy 23/121 N Cobbtown , GA 30420 (912)-684-2500 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kennedy Funeral Homes - Cobbtown 37196 Hwy 23/121 N Cobbtown , GA 30420 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Kennedy Funeral Homes - Cobbtown 37196 Hwy 23/121 N Cobbtown , GA 30420 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Elizabeth Sikes passed away December 16, 2019. Born September 16, 1925, she was 94 years old and lived a life loving and caring for others.

She was known for her excellent cooking and serving her family and those in her community.

She and her beloved Roscoe were owners of the R&M Superette, a full-service grocery store that was the main meeting place of the locals.

Margaret, the oldest of the three Brown sisters, (Joyce and Mary), fulfilled her role beautifully. When looking at Margaret's life, one could compare her to Martha in the Bible. She was a tireless worker, always busy for the common good. She was always first to volunteer on any project, head of the Annie Armstrong Committee, cooking meals for Vacation Bible School, decorating the tree for Lottie Moon, choir leader and most importantly, keeping the thermostat on the right temperature for church. She was later voted Citizen of the Year in Cobbtown, which she took very seriously.

Margaret and Roscoe, referred to as Aunt Margaret and Uncle Jack, never had children of their own, but served as excellent surrogates for all of their nieces and nephews. Their home was the center of all family gatherings and activities.

Margaret was a member of Connors Baptist Church for over 60 years.

Mary and Joyce devoted themselves to caring for their oldest sister the last few years of Margaret's life.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Roscoe Sikes; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Donald Brewer.

She is survived by her youngest sister, Mary B. Williamson; and brother-in-law, Hugh Williamson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 5-7 o'clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel.

The funeral will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11 o'clock in the morning at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunlight Cemetery.

Guestbook:

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Margaret Elizabeth Sikes passed away December 16, 2019. Born September 16, 1925, she was 94 years old and lived a life loving and caring for others.She was known for her excellent cooking and serving her family and those in her community.She and her beloved Roscoe were owners of the R&M Superette, a full-service grocery store that was the main meeting place of the locals.Margaret, the oldest of the three Brown sisters, (Joyce and Mary), fulfilled her role beautifully. When looking at Margaret's life, one could compare her to Martha in the Bible. She was a tireless worker, always busy for the common good. She was always first to volunteer on any project, head of the Annie Armstrong Committee, cooking meals for Vacation Bible School, decorating the tree for Lottie Moon, choir leader and most importantly, keeping the thermostat on the right temperature for church. She was later voted Citizen of the Year in Cobbtown, which she took very seriously.Margaret and Roscoe, referred to as Aunt Margaret and Uncle Jack, never had children of their own, but served as excellent surrogates for all of their nieces and nephews. Their home was the center of all family gatherings and activities.Margaret was a member of Connors Baptist Church for over 60 years.Mary and Joyce devoted themselves to caring for their oldest sister the last few years of Margaret's life.Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Roscoe Sikes; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Donald Brewer.She is survived by her youngest sister, Mary B. Williamson; and brother-in-law, Hugh Williamson; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 5-7 o'clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel.The funeral will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11 o'clock in the morning at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunlight Cemetery.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close