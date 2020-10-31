1/
Mrs. Margaret (Barrett) Vozab
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Margaret Barrett Vozab, age 97, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Willow Pond Assisted Living.
The Queens, New York, native attended Bryant High School. Mrs. Vozab was a New York City school crossing guard for over 20 years and a teacher's aide for five years.
She moved to Statesboro in 2015 to be near her son and daughter-in-law.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Pat Vozab of Statesboro, Ga.; and Richard and Cathy Vozab of Valley Stream, N.Y.; a granddaughter, Christine (Marc) Gignac of Pooler, Ga.; two great-grandchildren, Lucas Gignac and John Gignac.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mary M. Barrett; two sisters, Mary Crehan and Anna Barrett: one brother, John Barrett, who died in action in World War II.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Valley Stream, N.Y. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2020.
