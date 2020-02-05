Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (McBride) Lyons. View Sign Service Information Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro 238 West Main St. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-2100 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro 238 West Main St. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Original First African Baptist Church 545 Westside Road Statesboro , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"When the perils of earthly life cause the material body to succumb, the grace and glory of an omnipotent and omniscient God embraces the soul and gives it an eternal resting place of peace."



Marie McBride Lyons was born on December 25, 1928, in Timmonsville, South Carolina. God called her home on February 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mr. John McBride and Mrs. Maggie Sumter McBride-McFadden.

Marie married Harold A. "Tony" Lyons in 1955. To this union, three children were born.

Marie accepted Christ at an early age. She was baptized at New Zion #1 Baptist Church in Sardis, South Carolina, where her walk with the Lord began. After relocating to Georgia, she made First African Baptist Church her church home, now two congregations, Original First African Baptist Church and Historical First African Baptist Church. She served at both in several capacities: Senior Choir, Willing Workers, Pastor's Aide, Mission Department and Mother Board.

Marie was a graduate of Timmonsville High School, then continued her academic pursuits at South Carolina State College, earning a Bachelor of Science in education and Master of early elementary education.

Marie began her career as a lifelong educator in South Carolina. She later moved to Statesboro, Georgia, where she taught in multiple Bulloch County schools.

She retired from Nevils Elementary after 28 years of compassionate service.

In addition to teaching, she was a successful entrepreneur and active in her Georgia and South Carolina communities. She was well-respected and highly regarded for her passion for helping children, the elderly and those in need. Her spirit of love and generosity touched so many lives.

In her leisure, she enjoyed traveling, visiting with family and friends, gardening and completing home improvement projects.

She was affiliated with a number of organizations and honored for her service: OES, Cape Jessamine Chapter #86, National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club, Tri-County Chapter (past president), NAACP (lifetime member), Senior Women's Department of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Association, Rain or Shine Club, Retired Teachers' Association, 2008 MLK Day Parade grand marshal and was a Humanitarian Award for Outstanding Community Service recipient, to name a few.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Georgenia L. Whitaker; husband, Tony Lyons; sister, Martha A. Robinson; and brothers, Emmett McFadden and Harris McFadden; stepfather, the Rev. Felder McFadden.

She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Antoinette (Larry) Ferell of Statesboro, Ga.; son, Carlton Lyons of St. Augustine, Fla.; six grandchildren, Gene Lee Jr., Mical Whitaker Jr., Matthew Ferell, Ishmela Lyons-Uko, Melanie Whitaker and Autumn Lyons; eight great-grandchildren, Messiah

Family and friends' visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, February 7, in the chapel of the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 1 p.m. at the Original First African Baptist Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. Christopher M. Culberth, pastor, and the Rev. James Howard, eulogist. Internment service will be on Sunday, February 9, in the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 2826 Cale Yarbrough Highway, Timmonsville, S.C.

The family of Mrs. Marie M. Lyons has entrusted the care of their loved one to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.



Statesboro Herald, February 6, 2020

