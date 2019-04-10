PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Marie Margaret Maguire Salhoff, age 81, died on Monday, April 8, 2019, at her residence.
|
The native of Holywood, Belfast, Northern Ireland, moved to the United States as an au pair and worked in Hollywood, Calif.
Her love for her birthplace was evident as she maintained her dual citizenship for the rest of her life.
She worked in California for many years, 15 years as a bookkeeper with Chino Valley Ranchers and as a teller with Bank of America for 10 years.
She later moved to Florida and worked with Publix Supermarkets as a cashier.
She retired to Oregon before moving to Bulloch County in 2014.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Salhoff; and a daughter, Annette Marie Webb.
Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Linsdell of Statesboro and Pamela Fielder of Garfield; seven grandchildren, Melissa Hsu, Zachary Fielder, Cody Fielder, Savanna Fielder, Chase Fielder, Cheyenne Fielder and Breanna Webb; three great-grandchildren, Shaun White, Jenna Grace Fielder and Evie Jade Fielder.
A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue Suite 1100, North Bethesda, MD 20814.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2019
