Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Jerome "Jerry" Hagins. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Marion Jerome "Jerry" Hagins, age 76, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a long illness. The Swainsboro, Ga., native lived most of his life in Statesboro, where he graduated from Statesboro High School in 1961.

After high school, he served his country in the Army National Guard and worked for the Georgia Highway Department for a couple of years. Jerry worked for Life of Georgia, where he became sales manager and won numerous awards over his 36-year career.

He was a member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, the Virgil Agan Sunday School Class and the Statesboro Kiwanis Club.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, George and Lucille Hagins; his twin brother, Larry Hagins; and brother, George Hagins Jr.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Hall Hagins of Statesboro; two daughters, Michelle Marion of Nashville, Tenn.; and Lisa Hill (Al) of Statesboro; one sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Roy Thompson; five grandchildren, Ashley Marion, Blake Usry, Carly Hill, Chrissy Hill and Nicholas Hill; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters and Elder Jake Futch officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 until the hour of the service at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Thompson, Chase Thompson, Nick Hill, Blake Usry, Luke Miller, William Miller, J.T. Cannady and Keith Miller.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Virgil Agan Sunday School Class.

In honor of Jerry's life, memorials may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.



Statesboro Herald, July 27, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Marion Jerome "Jerry" Hagins, age 76, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a long illness. The Swainsboro, Ga., native lived most of his life in Statesboro, where he graduated from Statesboro High School in 1961.After high school, he served his country in the Army National Guard and worked for the Georgia Highway Department for a couple of years. Jerry worked for Life of Georgia, where he became sales manager and won numerous awards over his 36-year career.He was a member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, the Virgil Agan Sunday School Class and the Statesboro Kiwanis Club.Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, George and Lucille Hagins; his twin brother, Larry Hagins; and brother, George Hagins Jr.Surviving are his wife, Linda Hall Hagins of Statesboro; two daughters, Michelle Marion of Nashville, Tenn.; and Lisa Hill (Al) of Statesboro; one sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Roy Thompson; five grandchildren, Ashley Marion, Blake Usry, Carly Hill, Chrissy Hill and Nicholas Hill; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters and Elder Jake Futch officiating.Visitation will be from 2 until the hour of the service at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Tyler Thompson, Chase Thompson, Nick Hill, Blake Usry, Luke Miller, William Miller, J.T. Cannady and Keith Miller.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Virgil Agan Sunday School Class.In honor of Jerry's life, memorials may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 27, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close