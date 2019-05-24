|
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
Mrs. Marjorie Roberts Chavers, age 85, of Sylvania, Ga., passed on Friday morning, May 17th, at Syl-View Nursing Home in Sylvania, Ga., under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
She was a Screven County native, born and raised in Dover, Ga. She lived in Jersey City, New Jersey, since 1966 before returning back to Screven County in 2018.
She was a retired daycare mother of Chavers Daycare in Jersey City, New Jersey, where she loved and cared for many children.
She was a dedicated member of the Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church of Jersey City, N.J., where she served as mother of the church.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Ms. Carolyn Chavers of Jersey City, New Jersey; and Mrs. Wilma (Keith) Beals of Sylvania, Ga.; her loving sons, Mr. Joseph Chavers of Jersey City, New Jersey; and Mr. Jerry (Kanisha) Chavers of Edwardsville, Illinois; a loving sister, Mrs. Diann Johnson of Jersey City, New Jersey; a loving brother, Mr. Rufus Roberts of Statesboro, Ga.; a loving sister-in-law, Mrs. Dorothy Roberts of Miami, Fla.; a loving niece, Mrs. Evelyn Roberts Jaudan of Sylvania, Ga.; her special friends, Mrs. Delacy Pettiford, Mrs. Annette Canida and Mrs. Ann Marie Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Mrs. Marjorie Chavers will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, Ga., with words of comfort coming from her son, Bro. Yusef Joseph Chavers. Interment will be held in Simmons Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylvania, Ga.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2019
