1/1
Marjorie (Scheider) Holland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CLAXTON -- Marjorie Scheider Holland, 81, passed away November 25, 2020, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.
She was born in Register, Ga., to Willie Joe "Bud" and Sulee Carnes Scheider. She grew up in Claxton, Ga., as well as living in South Carolina for a time. She graduated from Claxton High School and became an RN upon graduation from the Candler School of Nursing in Savannah, Ga.
She married Wylen Holland, also of Claxton, and they embarked on the challenging life of a Navy family.
She was a remarkably talented, beautiful and generous woman with a keen sense of humor and a sharp intellect.
Margie also worked for many years as a bookkeeper.
She and Wylen eventually retired to the farm she grew up on, built their home and enjoyed spending time gardening, doing work around the farm and hosting family and friends.
Survivors: Wylen R. Holland, her loving and devoted husband of 61 years; one daughter, Kathryn (Brian) Beasley; two sons, John Holland and William Holland; two grandsons, Matthew Beasley and Michael Beasley; and one brother, Sam Morris (Barbara) Scheider. She also leaves a host of dear cousins, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and life-long friends.
The family would like to express special thanks to the amazing nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Ogeechee Area Hospice. We also would like to thank everyone at The Lodge at Bethany, who cared for Margie during her brief stay. We express additional thanks and deep gratitude for everyone who tended to or cared for Margie during her years of declining health.
Social-distancing will be observed during the graveside service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required by the family.
Funeral: Graveside, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 11 a.m. Burial: Brewton Cemetery, Claxton, GA.
Remembrances: The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA, 30458; Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, GA, 30417; or to the charity of one's choice.

Statesboro Herald, December 1, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
513 West Main Street
Claxton, GA 30417
(912) 739-3338
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved