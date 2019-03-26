Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie "Margie" Tygart. View Sign



She was born January 17, 1927, in Berrien County to the late Jim West and the late Emma Jones West.

She was a homemaker, very involved with the Nashville Woman's Club, where she was the president emeritus, and with all beautification projects within the City of Nashville, with special attention to the cemeteries.

She was PTA president, member of the library board, Better Hometown, historical society and Adult Literacy program.

She was the census coordinator for Berrien County in the 1960s and carried the torch for the 1996 Olympics.

She assisted her granddaughter in providing floral arrangements for the White House in Washington, D.C.

She was an avid bridge player within several clubs, a member of the Nashville United Methodist Church and the widow of James Charles "Jimmy" Tygart, who died in 1995. She and Jimmy were instrumental in the formation of Camp Tygart.

She was preceded in death by son-in-law, Sam Griner; two sisters, Myrtice McKinnon and Dorothy Minchew; four brothers, Raymond Shirah, Dick West, Luther Shirah and Earl Shirah.

She is survived by three daughters, Lana Griner of Brooklet, Peggy (Granville) Beam of Louisville, Ky.; and Cindy Tygart of Nashville; two sons, Jim (Kathy) Tygart of Eatonton and Tim Tygart (Gloria Douglas) of Nashville; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brother, Judson West of Jacksonville, Fla.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Nashville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Addington officiating. Mr. Jim Tygart will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow in Tygart Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday 6-8 p.m.

Memorials are requested to Nashville United Methodist Church, the City of Nashville specifically for the cemeteries, Nashville Woman's Club scholarship fund or Camp Tygart.

Lovein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 26, 2019

