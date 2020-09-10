1/
Infant Mark Ashly Leach Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mark Ashly "MJ" Leach Jr., the infant son of Mark Ashly Leach Sr. and Yvonne Nicole Ruffin, passed away peacefully September 02, 2020, at the Children's Hospital of Georgia. He was born December 04, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Fred Ruffin and Henry Leach Sr.; his aunt, Vanessa Leach Duncan; and a sister, Monisa Shadai Leach.
"MJ" was a brave heart warrior for eight months and 28 days. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson and nephew.
He is survived by his loving parents, Mark Leach Sr. and Yvonne Nicole Ruffin; his siblings, Domonique, Jordan, Markayla, Kiersten, Christian and Noel; his grandmothers, Elizabeth D. Leach and Sherby J. Ruffin; his aunts and uncles, Delores Ann Ruffin, Wayne Ruffin, Samantha (Leroy) Jones, Sharon (Anthony) Woods, Henry (Quing) Leach Jr.; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Infant Mark Ashly Leach Jr. will lie in state on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour for viewing.
A private family service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2020, in the Ben Samuel Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with the Rev. Germain Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved