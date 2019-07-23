STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Mark Newman Tanner, age 91, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.
The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was the son of the late David Ashley Tanner and Leila Proctor Tanner.
Mark began his career as a truck driver at the age of 13, working with his family in the sawmill business, driving long routes for his brother, Beb Tanner.
Later in life, Mark chose to take shorter driving routes and began his job with T.E. Rushing Company, where he worked for over 15 years.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.
Mark was a member of the American Legion Post 90 in Statesboro. He attended Langston United Methodist Church.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters, Dorothy "Dot" Scott, Kathleen Morrison, Eunice Lee, Grace Fulmer, Carolyn Whaley and Helen Tanner Griffis; and two brothers, D.A. Tanner and Beb Tanner.
Surviving is his wife of 69 years, Thera Nell Waters Tanner of Statesboro. Additionally, Mark is survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
A funeral service will follow the visitation in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Bird officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 23, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 23 to July 31, 2019