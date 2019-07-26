STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Marlin Maurice Roberts, age 45, passed into rest Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Candler Hospital, Savannah, Georgia.
He was a Bulloch County native and a graduate of the Southeast Bulloch High School class of 1994.
He was employed with Great Dane of Statesboro until his health declined and was a member of the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Karine Walker Roberts; and a sister, Marian.
He is survived by his father, Anthony Roberts Sr., Statesboro, Ga.; his spouse and daughter, Daisy Tran and Miko "Sam" Roberts, both of Statesboro, Ga.; children, Olivia Griffin, DeAngelique Roberts and Jamarlin Roberts (Temika Harris), all of Statesboro, Ga.; his siblings, Marilyn Roberts and Anthony L. "Rock" Roberts, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Cierra Stidem, Jacksonville, Fla.; a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The funeral service for Mr. Roberts will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Earl Perkins, pastor, and Minister Wayman Sparrow, officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, July 26, 2019
