Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Marshall Roy Thigpen Jr.. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Marshall Roy Thigpen died peacefully on December 15 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The 80-year-old Statesboro native was born December 13, 1939, and was one of two children of Marshall Roy Thigpen Sr. and Sara Veal Thigpen.

He is a graduate of Statesboro High School and on the Blue Devil football team, helping lead them to their first ever state championship. Statesboro High is also where he began dating the love of his life and future wife, George Ann Prather.

After graduating high school, Marshall went on to attend and graduate from Georgia Tech with a degree in industrial management. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and remained a faithful "Ramblin' Wreck" throughout his life.

Marshall was an avid amateur radio enthusiast throughout his life and had many friends and contacts throughout the world who knew him by his call names, K4MEF and w4is.

Marshall was a member of Boy Scout Troop 40. He became a proud Eagle Scout and member of The Order of the Arrow, one of scouting's most prestigious honors.

He was also a U.S.

Upon completion of his undergraduate degree at Georgia Tech, Marshall married George Ann Prather. They lived in Atlanta, where he furthered his education, becoming a licensed certified public accountant.

In 1967, Marshall and George Ann moved to Bulloch County to be near both of their families and raise their three children, Susan, Bud and Sally. Upon their return to their home in Statesboro, Marshall began what would become a 45-year tenure as a successful local certified public accountant. In 1983, he opened his own private practice.

He was a lifelong member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church, a member of Statesboro

Those who knew Marshall will never forget his wit and dry humor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Roy Thigpen Sr. and Sara Veal Thigpen.

He is survived by his wife of many years, George Ann Prather Thigpen; daughter, Susan Elizabeth Thigpen Manack (Max) of Statesboro, Ga.; a son and namesake, Marshall Roy Thigpen III, aka "Bud" (Tara) of Statesboro, Ga.; and another daughter, Sally Ann Thigpen Chambers (Rob) of Gainesville, Ga.; a sister, Patricia Thigpen Price (Dick) of Atlanta. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, John Manack (Miranda), Madeline Manack Ward (Dylan), Will Thigpen, Clayton Thigpen, Catherine Chambers and Wakefield Chambers. He has one beautiful great-granddaughter, Aubrey Thigpen; and several nieces and nephews.

The family invites you to join them in a celebration of life to be held at Statesboro First United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, with the Reverend Stephanie

Memorial contributions may be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2048, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Mr. Marshall Roy Thigpen died peacefully on December 15 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The 80-year-old Statesboro native was born December 13, 1939, and was one of two children of Marshall Roy Thigpen Sr. and Sara Veal Thigpen.He is a graduate of Statesboro High School and on the Blue Devil football team, helping lead them to their first ever state championship. Statesboro High is also where he began dating the love of his life and future wife, George Ann Prather.After graduating high school, Marshall went on to attend and graduate from Georgia Tech with a degree in industrial management. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and remained a faithful "Ramblin' Wreck" throughout his life.Marshall was an avid amateur radio enthusiast throughout his life and had many friends and contacts throughout the world who knew him by his call names, K4MEF and w4is.Marshall was a member of Boy Scout Troop 40. He became a proud Eagle Scout and member of The Order of the Arrow, one of scouting's most prestigious honors.He was also a U.S. Army veteran.Upon completion of his undergraduate degree at Georgia Tech, Marshall married George Ann Prather. They lived in Atlanta, where he furthered his education, becoming a licensed certified public accountant.In 1967, Marshall and George Ann moved to Bulloch County to be near both of their families and raise their three children, Susan, Bud and Sally. Upon their return to their home in Statesboro, Marshall began what would become a 45-year tenure as a successful local certified public accountant. In 1983, he opened his own private practice.He was a lifelong member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church, a member of Statesboro Rotary Club and served as president of Forest Heights Country Club. He spent his retirement years proudly serving on the board of The Claxton Bank and enjoyed being a gentleman farmer.Those who knew Marshall will never forget his wit and dry humor.He is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Roy Thigpen Sr. and Sara Veal Thigpen.He is survived by his wife of many years, George Ann Prather Thigpen; daughter, Susan Elizabeth Thigpen Manack (Max) of Statesboro, Ga.; a son and namesake, Marshall Roy Thigpen III, aka "Bud" (Tara) of Statesboro, Ga.; and another daughter, Sally Ann Thigpen Chambers (Rob) of Gainesville, Ga.; a sister, Patricia Thigpen Price (Dick) of Atlanta. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, John Manack (Miranda), Madeline Manack Ward (Dylan), Will Thigpen, Clayton Thigpen, Catherine Chambers and Wakefield Chambers. He has one beautiful great-granddaughter, Aubrey Thigpen; and several nieces and nephews.The family invites you to join them in a celebration of life to be held at Statesboro First United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, with the Reverend Stephanie Smith officiating. A reception and visitation will follow the service.Memorial contributions may be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2048, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Rotary International World War II Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close