ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. -- Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Tootle Burnsed, age 91, died Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Martha was born in Tattnall County to the late Ernest and Myrtle McCorkle Tootle in 1928. She lived in Nevils, Georgia, for years, and retired as a paraprofessional from the Bulloch County Board of Education.
Martha was a dedicated member of the Red Hill Primitive Baptist Church.
In August of 2007, Martha and her husband moved to St. Simons Island to be with their family. Martha was devoted to her family and loved to cook for them.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James Haskel Burnsed; and a daughter, Ann Elizabeth Burnsed.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Margaret Burnsed of St. Simons Island; four grandchildren and their spouses, Sarah and Justin Nash, Jordan and Beth Burnsed, James and Sara Burnsed and Joseph and Stacey Burnsed, all of St. Simons Island; 10 great-grandchildren and a brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Charlotte Tootle.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 10:30 until 11:30 at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
A graveside service and interment will follow at noon on Wednesday in Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Jack Anderson and Elder Rick Stewart officiating.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 27, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019