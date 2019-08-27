Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Martha Elizabeth (Tootle) Burnsed. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Graveside service 12:00 PM Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. -- Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Tootle Burnsed, age 91, died Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Martha was born in Tattnall County to the late Ernest and Myrtle McCorkle Tootle in 1928. She lived in Nevils, Georgia, for years, and retired as a paraprofessional from the Bulloch County Board of Education.

Martha was a dedicated member of the Red Hill Primitive Baptist Church.

In August of 2007, Martha and her husband moved to St. Simons Island to be with their family. Martha was devoted to her family and loved to cook for them.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James Haskel Burnsed; and a daughter, Ann Elizabeth Burnsed.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Margaret Burnsed of St. Simons Island; four grandchildren and their spouses, Sarah and Justin Nash, Jordan and Beth Burnsed, James and Sara Burnsed and Joseph and Stacey Burnsed, all of St. Simons Island; 10 great-grandchildren and a brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Charlotte Tootle.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 10:30 until 11:30 at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A graveside service and interment will follow at noon on Wednesday in Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Jack Anderson and Elder Rick Stewart officiating.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, August 27, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. -- Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Tootle Burnsed, age 91, died Saturday, August 24, 2019.Martha was born in Tattnall County to the late Ernest and Myrtle McCorkle Tootle in 1928. She lived in Nevils, Georgia, for years, and retired as a paraprofessional from the Bulloch County Board of Education.Martha was a dedicated member of the Red Hill Primitive Baptist Church.In August of 2007, Martha and her husband moved to St. Simons Island to be with their family. Martha was devoted to her family and loved to cook for them.She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James Haskel Burnsed; and a daughter, Ann Elizabeth Burnsed.Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Margaret Burnsed of St. Simons Island; four grandchildren and their spouses, Sarah and Justin Nash, Jordan and Beth Burnsed, James and Sara Burnsed and Joseph and Stacey Burnsed, all of St. Simons Island; 10 great-grandchildren and a brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Charlotte Tootle.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 10:30 until 11:30 at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.A graveside service and interment will follow at noon on Wednesday in Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Jack Anderson and Elder Rick Stewart officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 27, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close