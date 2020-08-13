1/1
Martha H. Butts
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. -- Martha Henry Butts, 69, of Beech Island, South Carolina, beloved wife of Richard, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 9, 2020.
The funeral service will be held Thursday morning at 10 o'clock at Matlock Baptist Church with the Rev. Dale Reeves and Dr. E. Finley Limehouse officiating. Interment will follow in Wesley Chapel UMC Cemetery.
A native of Bulloch County, Georgia, Martha moved to the CSRA in order to pursue her passion for education. Mrs. Butts taught school for 37 years, the majority of which were spent at North Augusta High School, where she was a fixture at the school and in the community.
Born in Vidalia, Ga., Martha was the daughter of John and Evelyn Henry.
Mrs. Butts is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Richard Butts; her only child, John (Michelle); her precious grandchildren, Nicholas and Katie; her sister, Dale Groover (Gilbert); her brother-in-law, Kenneth Butts (Traci); another brother-in-law, Michael Butts; many treasured nieces and nephews and a much-loved extended family.
A graduate of Georgia Southern College (now University), Mrs. Butts earned bachelor's and master's degrees in English literature. While she was teaching, and after her retirement, she also helped local students gain their degrees at Southern Wesleyan University's North Augusta campus. Martha was a phenomenal educator. She loved all of her students. Her smile could light up a room, but you could hear a pin drop while she was teaching.
Mrs. Butts spent the majority of her time as an educator at North Augusta High School teaching a multitude of subjects and served with the International Baccalaureate Programme as the "Extended Essay coordinator." She also oversaw and taught the "Teacher Cadet" course through The University of South Carolina at Aiken for seniors who wished to pursue a career in the field of education. Over the years, Mrs. Butts was a mentor to countless students, many of whom later became personal friends.
Martha Butts was a woman of many talents. From editing formal documents, to writing numerous letters of recommendation for her students, to serving as a hostess for bridal and baby showers, and playing piano at weddings and funerals, Martha enjoyed giving of her time and her talents. She also loved to travel, especially to the mountains, and she enjoyed taking her grandchildren to the beach. While devotion to friends was paramount, family meant everything to her.
Martha was a devout Christian. Over the last 8 1/2 years, she fiercely and courageously battled a number of extremely serious health issues. Throughout her life, and especially during her many illnesses, Martha never wavered in her faith or questioned God's will for her life. She was brave; she was kind; she was always hopeful. She was a warrior. With God's grace and her faith, Martha won her battle on her own terms.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements; (803) 278-1181. Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com.

Statesboro Herald, August 13, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2020.
August 11, 2020
Martha was a strong lady and everyone loves her. She had lots of faith and depended on God for answers. She shared so much knowledge and people will always remember her for her faithfulness and her strong willingness to help others.
Erma Hiott Ellis
Friend
August 11, 2020
Martha, was a devoted person to her students and friends. She fought a good fight and was loved by so many friends! North Augusta will always remember her excellent teaching!
Leah barrow
Friend
August 11, 2020
Martha was one of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever know. Martha was the type of person who would drop everything to help anyone who needed it. I would see Martha every morning before classes started and she always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. She brightened my day everyday and I will miss her terribly. I know she is in Heaven and now at peace. I loved you Miss Martha very much. Thank you for brightening my life with your kind heart and spirit.
Donna Erdman
Coworker
August 10, 2020
You were not only my teacher. You were my hero and my friend. I will never forget you as long as I live. Thank you for loving me. I love you Mrs. Butts.
Caroline (Price) Sparrow
Student
August 10, 2020
I’ve been trying to find the words today to post after learning of the passing of Mrs. Martha Butts.

During my senior year of high school, I technically didn’t have to take an English Language Arts course since I had enough credits already. However, I CHOSE to. Why? Because EVERYONE wanted to take a class where Martha Butts was teaching. She was legendary. I signed up for Advanced Composition Honors, and my life changed forever. Sixth period was what I looked forward to EVERY SINGLE DAY.

I have always had a passion for writing, and Mrs. Butts saw that talent immediately. I wanted to be a journalist. I knew what I wanted in life and I went after it. In fact, Martha Butts encouraged me to go after any desire or dream I had. When those dreams wouldn’t totally turn out the way I envisioned, I’d walk in her classroom, or call her up (post High School) and chat about the new possibilities that surrounded me. She always encouraged me. She’s a huge reason I entered the teaching field instead of journalism. She believed in me. At one point, she called me her “shining star”. You see, I wasn’t just another student to Martha Butts. I was one she truly cared about. She cared about ALL of her students, and most of all - the students of NAHS. Everyone who met her knew that she adored North Augusta.

Now, she rests in the arms of Jesus. She’s my hero, y’all. She fought a battle with cancer and she won the ULTIMATE reward; a home in Heaven . I love you Mrs. Butts. I hope I can inspire students the way you inspired me. YOU are now MY shining star. Guide me forever.

#theteacher #inspiration #myhero #cancerfreeinthearmsofjesus
Caroline (Price) Sparrow
Student
August 10, 2020
Thank you for each and every memory that I have of you. You've fought a great fight! You have finished your course! Take your rest precious you will be missed. Until we meet again
Reco Grant
Student
August 10, 2020
Her smile would brighten your day. My condolences to her family
Michelle Johnson
Coworker
