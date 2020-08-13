I’ve been trying to find the words today to post after learning of the passing of Mrs. Martha Butts.



During my senior year of high school, I technically didn’t have to take an English Language Arts course since I had enough credits already. However, I CHOSE to. Why? Because EVERYONE wanted to take a class where Martha Butts was teaching. She was legendary. I signed up for Advanced Composition Honors, and my life changed forever. Sixth period was what I looked forward to EVERY SINGLE DAY.



I have always had a passion for writing, and Mrs. Butts saw that talent immediately. I wanted to be a journalist. I knew what I wanted in life and I went after it. In fact, Martha Butts encouraged me to go after any desire or dream I had. When those dreams wouldn’t totally turn out the way I envisioned, I’d walk in her classroom, or call her up (post High School) and chat about the new possibilities that surrounded me. She always encouraged me. She’s a huge reason I entered the teaching field instead of journalism. She believed in me. At one point, she called me her “shining star”. You see, I wasn’t just another student to Martha Butts. I was one she truly cared about. She cared about ALL of her students, and most of all - the students of NAHS. Everyone who met her knew that she adored North Augusta.



Now, she rests in the arms of Jesus. She’s my hero, y’all. She fought a battle with cancer and she won the ULTIMATE reward; a home in Heaven . I love you Mrs. Butts. I hope I can inspire students the way you inspired me. YOU are now MY shining star. Guide me forever.



#theteacher #inspiration #myhero #cancerfreeinthearmsofjesus

Caroline (Price) Sparrow

Student