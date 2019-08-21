Martha Rose Bowen Hutchinson passed away August 14, 2019, at age 94.
Martha grew up on a farm near Statesboro, Ga., with her three sisters. She moved to West Palm Beach at age 16 and worked at the Air Force base on night shift with girlfriends so they could spend their days on the beach.
She graduated from Stetson U, where she met her husband, Ray, and was a lifelong TriDelta.
She was a social worker and teacher in Winter Haven, Fla., where they raised their family before spending their retirement years in Ft. Myers.
Martha was predeceased by Raymond W. Hutchinson, her loving husband of 63 years.
She is survived by two children, Holly (Herb) Pollard and George B. Hutchinson (Judy); her sister, Ann Lupton; loving friend, Steve Zaverdinos; her four grandchildren, Hap (Brooke) and Adam Pollard, Lindy, Cory (Riley), Bo (deceased) Hutchinson; and three great-grandchildren, Grayson, Parker Rose and Cameron Ray; and six loving nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her sisters, Miriam (Bruce) Fulgham and Jacqueline (Inman) Foy.
A private memorial at Oak Ridge Funeral Home on August 17 was followed by internment in Rolling Hills Cemetery, Winter Haven, FL.
Donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse.
